Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford look unrecognisable in new show

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford have undergone a remarkable transformation in their new Channel 5 show, Eamonn & Ruth Do Dubai. The This Morning presenters have been experiencing life like millionaires as they explore life into the rich and richer for their new series, which returned on Monday night. This week's episode saw the TV couple fly first class to Dubai where they found a bunch of roses that live forever and business cards that cost £1500 each.

Dressed in traditional clothing, Eamonn looked barely recognisable as he posed for pictures in the desert. The TV stars also travelled to the tallest building in the world - the Burj Khalifa, which is home to several multi-millionaires. Ruth got the chance to join a police force whose cars include Lamborghinis, Ferraris and Bugattis, while her husband met a man who earns his keep by wrapping supercars belonging to the elite.

Other episodes in the five-part series will see Eamonn and Ruth live the life of country squires, head to Russia to meet the Russian millionaires, and try out various beauty regimes of the super-rich. Meanwhile, over the summer period, ITV viewers will get to see the couple host This Morning, while regular presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield enjoy some time off.

Appearing on Loose Women last week, Ruth said: "That is it for today, that’s also it from me for a few months." As the audience gasped, Ruth quickly reassured them, saying: "But don’t worry, I’m just nipping off to the other studio, I’ll be on This Morning for the summer with Eamonn." Turning to her fellow panellists, she added: "I will be back though!"