This summer, viewers are getting the chance to see Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford live life like millionaires. Following their luxurious trip to Dubai, the beloved TV couple ditched their Arabian robes for matching tweed outfits to see if they can pass themselves off noble-born country squires in British high-society. The This Morning hosts even tried their hands at the country pursuit of clay bird shooting with hand-engraved shotguns worth £100,000 each.

Next week's episode will also see Eamonn and Ruth learn the subtle art of etiquette from the Queen's former butler, while Her Majesty's official sculpture immortalises Eamonn's head in a traditional clay bust. Following their activities, the couple find themselves partying with the daughters of high society at the elegant and exclusive Debutant's Ball as they learn about the changing face of our aristocracy.

The couple attend an exclusive Debutant's Ball

Eamonn and Ruth, both 57, have been experiencing life as millionaires for their new series, which returned to Channel 5 this week. The first episode saw the stars fly first class to Dubai where they discovered a bunch of roses that live forever and business cards that cost £1500 each. Ruth also got the chance to join a police force whose cars include Lamborghinis, Ferraris and Bugattis, while her husband met a man who earns his keep by wrapping supercars belonging to the elite. Other episodes in the five-part series will see Eamonn and Ruth head to Russia to meet the Russian millionaires and try out various beauty regimes of the super-rich.

