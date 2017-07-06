Phoebe Wallace Bridge to be the new Doctor Who? Could Phoebe Wallace Bridge be the first female Doctor?

Rumours are rife as to who will take over from Peter Capaldi as the new Doctor in BBC's immensely popular sci-fi show, Doctor Who. While Kris Marshall, Ben Whishaw and Richard Ayoade are some of the most popular names attached to the coveted role, some fans want to see a woman take on the role for the first, and Fleabag's Phoebe Wallace Bridge hinted that she might be in the running! In an online interview, the star was asked if she was going to be the new Doctor, to which she replied: "I am not allowed to say anything about that one way or the other! It would be cool."

Phoebe hinted she might be the new Doctor

However, Phoebe's agent then confirmed that she would not be playing the new Doctor, tweeting: "We can confirm that Phoebe is not the next Doctor Who. Pls save the betting people their money! Thanks." Channel 4's Chewing Gum creator Michaela Cole also confirmed that she won't be playing the new Doctor, tweeting: "I'm just tweeting for the second time that I am not Doctor Who. Don't place bets on it and lose cash, I beg."

Peter is leaving the role after the Christmas special

Meanwhile, bets for My Family's Kris Marshall to play the Doctor have now been suspended. Ladbrokes' Alex Donohue said: "A surge of punters have backed Marshall so we've had no choice but to close the book. If he does get the gig the bookies will be exterminated first." Friday Night Dinner star Tom Rosenthal has also joked about rumours that he might be the new Doctor, tweeting: "For those asking if I'm the next Doctor Who unfortunately I have to keep it under wraps for my friends' Betfair accounts."