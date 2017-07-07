Nadiya Hussain stars in new trailer for BBC show Nadiya's British Food Adventure The Great British Bake Off winner's new show will air on BBC Two later this month

Exciting times for Nadiya Hussain! The TV chef's new show has been confirmed to air later this month and in preparation, the first trailer for the programme has been released. The 30-second clip shows Nadiya journeying across the country, meeting growers, producers and pioneers in the food industry. Viewers can also see Nadiya cooking at home, creating delicious recipes inspired by her nationwide travels.

The eight-part series will air on BBC Two on Monday 17 July at 8:30pm. In the first episode, Nadiya's culinary adventure will start close to where she lives, the Home Counties. The Great British Bake Off winner will visit an asparagus farm and receive a crash course in harvesting, before cooking up a fresh Indian five-spice stir fry using the asparagus she's collected.

"Our country's regional cuisine is much more than tried and tested traditional dishes – there are quirky and clever food producers out there who are reinventing British food in unique and exciting ways," said Nadiya, 32. " I can't wait to meet these local food heroes, to find inspiration in the most unusual food stories and unlikely ingredients and then come up with some brand new recipes in the kitchen, adding my own special twist."

Nadiya will star in a new cooking show

Nadiya is also set to star in another cookery show, The Big Family Cooking Showdown. She will be joined by Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two's Zoe Ball, while celebrity chefs Rosemary Shrager and Giorgio Locatelli will be acting as judges in the competition. The Big Family Cooking Showdown will see sixteen families inviting Nadiya, Zoe, Rosemary and Giorgio to their homes, where they will cook their favourite recipes and face a series of foodie challenges in a bid to impress the panel. The contestants will then be whittled down across the twelve hour-long episodes.