Kit Harington stars in hilarious 'never-before-seen' Game of Thrones audition tape – watch it here! Do you think Kit Harington could have any played any character but Jon Snow?

In a new sketch for Jimmy Kimmel Live, Kit Harington jokily revealed that he actually auditioned for several parts on Game of Thrones. The hilarious clip shows the star dressing up as a variety of other characters from the popular HBO show, including Cersei Lannister, Arya Stark and a White Walker. Fans were quick to react to the funny video, with one writing: "Kit playing Dany is the most epic thing in history ," while another added: "Waiting for Game of Thrones 7 is a real struggle. I love you Kit."

READ: Five things we learned watching the new Game of Thrones trailer

During Kit's time on the chat show, host Jimmy Kimmel revealed that his daughter, Jane, was a huge fan of the actor. He told Kit: "Last month you were on the cover of Esquire and I'm going to tell you why I'm [telling you this]… Today is my daughter Jane's birthday, she turned three years old and she happens to be a fan of yours because she spotted this magazine and the wife got the video out and made her repeat what she said when she saw the magazine." The chat show host then showed a video of Jane pointing to Kit's magazine cover, saying: "He's cute!"

READ: Game of Thrones' star Raleigh Ritchie talks the show's end

Kit laughed at the sweet clip, saying: "You're raising her well Jimmy!" Fans praised the adorable video on YouTube, with one writing: "His daughter is adorable and yes he is cute lol﻿," while another added: "Wow Jimmy's daughter is really cute!" The star also revealed that on set, the cast and crew filmed fake scenes to put off paparazzi. He said: "What I can say about this season is we had a lot of paparazzi following us around, especially when we were in Spain, but we did fake some scenes. We put together people in situations where we knew the paparazzi were around so they'd take photos and they'd get on the internet."