Man reading 'Harry Potter' for the first time discovers he accidentally bought fan fiction Chris Chappell wanted to read JK Rowling's books for the first time and got quite a surprise!

Chris Chappell has become an Internet sensation after accidentally reading fan fiction thinking it was Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix. Chris became suspicious while reading what he thought was the fifth book in the series for the first time and doublechecked a plot point with a friend and Twitter user, Shelley Zhang. Shelley shared screenshots of their text conversation as they both realised that he was actually reading a false version of JK Rowling's novel, in which Harry and Hermione are a couple, Draco and Ginny are together, and Harry owns a pet snake called Sandy.

Chris accidentally read fan fiction

Shelley tweeted: "Friend is reading Harry Potter for the first time. He suddenly realises he's read a fanfiction Order of the Phoenix instead of the real one," and included screenshots of Chris asking her about events that don't happen in the original series. He wrote: "So Dudley dies in Harry Potter right? …I just got to the part where he was killed but Julia didn't remember that." After some confusion, Shelley wrote: "Uh, I don't know what you're reading but it's not the Order of the Phoenix…I'm laughing so hard I'm crying. Ok, I'm going to need you to give me a rundown of everything that's happened so far in these books."

When you slowly get won over by the fanfic pic.twitter.com/o91WLEikPE — Shelley Zhang (@shelzhang) July 11, 2017

Shelley's original post has reached over 50,000 retweets, and so she shared more screenshots of their conversion, revealing that the fanfiction was much more racier than the original novels! Chatting to Mashable, Shelley said: "Over the last few weeks, we'd occasionally discuss Harry Potter and nothing he said seemed off. But I also didn't want to spoil things for him since he somehow had remained unspoiled all these years, so we wouldn't really talk about plot points. When he started asking me about all of the 'intimate moments' and about Hermione sending Harry a picture of herself in a bikini, I lost it. I was laughing so hard I started shaking."