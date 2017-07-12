Harry Styles acting debut praised by Dunkirk critics Harry Styles plays a British soldier in the historical drama

Harry Styles has made his acting debut in Christopher Nolan's war film, Dunkirk, and his performance has already been widely praised by critics, who have said that the star more than holds his own in the film,despite acting beside Hollywood legends including Mark Rylance, Tom Hardy and Kenneth Branaugh.

WATCH: Harry Styles and James Corden act out romcoms in hilarious Carpool Karaoke

One reviewer tweeted: "If your big #Dunkirk question is 'So is Harry Styles any good?', I have the answer: he's good. Acquits himself admirably. Points for Styles," while another added: "'#Dunkirk is an astonishing piece of work. Bold. Breathtaking. Intense. A phenomenal war film. And yes, Harry Styles can act. A triumph."

Harry was spotted filming scenes for the film

The 23-year-old recently attended a press conference for the film, where he spoke about his role as Alex in the historical film. "Being a fan of Chris and being on set with him, it's hard not to be in awe of him just in the way that he works," he said. "You feel lucky that you get to watch someone like that work and someone so passionate about what they're doing I feel is always a privilege to be around people like that."

READ: Harry Styles almost had a huge Star Wars role

Christopher also spoke about casting Harry in the role, admitting that he didn't realise just how famous the One Direction band member was. "I don't think I was that aware of how famous Harry was," he said. "I mean my daughter had talked about him, my kids talked about him but I wasn't really aware of it. The truth is I cast Harry because he fit the part wonderfully and truly earned his seat at the table. What he does in the film is really remarkable in its subtleness and truthfulness and I hope people will come to his performance with an open mind because I think he's an extraordinarily talented actor."