Stranger Things series two release date is here – read all the details! Are you looking forward to Stranger Things season two?

Strangers Things was a runaway hit after it premiered on Netflix in 2016, and now its long-awaited second season finally has a premiere date! According to the streaming site, the sci-fi show will be released on October 27, and fans were quick to discuss the exciting news. One tweeted: "This made my day, I cannot wait!! Time for an all-nighter again," while another added: "We cannot wait! We'll celebrate 80's style by eating pizza and playing some #Nintendo until season two is live! Can't wait to binge this!"

Netflix revealed its new poster

The announcement listed the strange events that have happened in the fictional town of Hawkins, reading: "1953, Date Unknown - MK Ultra comes to Hawkins. 1979 - Police Chief Jim Hopper returns to Hawkins. 1983, November 6 - The Vanishing of Will Byers. 1983, November 8 - The Vanishing of Barbara Holland. 2016, July 15 - Part 1. 2017, October 27 - Part 2."

A short synopsis was also released, which read: "It's 1984 and the citizens of Hawkins, Indiana are still reeling from the horrors of the Demogorgon and the secrets of Hawkins Lab. Will Byers has been rescued from the Upside Down but a bigger, sinister entity still threatens those who survived." A new poster for the second series has also been released, which shows the group of friends Will, Mike, Dustin and Lucas looking up at a monster.

What is next in store for Will?

Speaking about the sho at the Fan2Sea Comic Con, Sheriff Hopper actor David Harbour said: "It's a year later in the story. So there are several things that happened last year—like Will has come back—there are certain people in the town that know what happened, and then certain people that don't know what happened. So there's a lot of fall out with who knows what."