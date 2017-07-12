America’s Got Talent pays tribute 29-year-old contestant who died, branded by Simon Cowell as ‘One of the best singers we have had’ Dr Brandon Rogers told the show that music was a way for him to cope with the stress of being a doctor

America’s Got Talent paid their respects to rising star Dr Brandon Rogers who died in a car accident back in June by sharing his audition on Tuesday night’s episode - seeing him impress notoriously harsh judge Simon Cowell. Before his audition tape, the show released a statement, which read: "On June 11th one of our contestants, Brandon Rogers, tragically passed away in a car accident. At the request of his family we would like to honor his memory by sharing his audition with you."

Brandon Rogers was a rising star - even impressing Simon Cowell in his audition

Cutting to his audition, Brandon is shown ringing his mother before going on stage, telling her that he was "nervous". His supportive mum encouraged: "You’re going to do a wonderful, wonderful job – I know it."

Brandon then explained on the show that seeing his mum face a near-death experience when he was just six years old had inspired him to become a doctor. "My inspiration for becoming a doctor was born out of a tough experience when I was six years old. I came home from school one day and I found my mum laying in a pool of blood. The doctors were heroes, they saved her life. It made me want to be the doctor that I am do today." Clearly moved, he then added: "Shout out to you mum."

2️⃣ years ago today. the day I officially became Dr. Rogers. #ForeverGrateful 🙏🏽 A post shared by Dr. Brandon Rogers (@drb_rog) on Jun 7, 2017 at 10:32am PDT

Brandon posted a throwback photo showing him graduating weeks before he tragically died

Brandon also revealed that music had been a way for him to cope with the stress of his job. Discussing the reaction of his patients, he said: "My patients are so supportive and excited. If I could find a way to combine music and medicine with music and singing – that would be a dream come true."

After receiving a standing ovation from the crowd, the show’s judges were full of praise for the talented doctor. Mel B told him: "You’re good looking – tick, you can sing – tick, and the fact that you help people – tick. I think you’re great." Simon Cowell added: "Your vocal is stunning. Stunning. I have never said this before to a doctor – but you’re sick. You are one of the best singers we have had in the completion so far."

Brandon had auditioned for the popular talent show after being scouted by producers on social media platform Instagram, who had spotted him performing a cover of Boyz || Men son "On Bended Knee" back in December.