Great British Bake Off is going to be VERY different on Channel 4 Great British British will have a more "modern" feel for its new series

Channel 4's creative executive Jay Hunt has opened up about the Great British Bake Off coming to the network, revealing that the format of the show has been reinvented for the new series. Revealing that the show has a more "modern" feel, she said: "We've got a new tone to it. It has a new comic riff to it and I feel it is modern and future facing. I think it is a show people will love with a Channel 4 spin."

READ: Celebrate National Cream Tea Day with this GBBO winner's lemon and caraway scones recipe

According to Jay, the new team have great chemistry

Jay also spoke about the new group of bakers, and the new presenters, Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig. "I happened to be down at the tent a few weeks ago and the chemistry is fantastic," she said. "What is even more striking, I've seen the first episode now, the calibre of the baking this series is absolutely jaw-dropping. Bake Off is mostly about the bakers and the most striking thing this year is the sheer calibre of the bakers in the show and what they are pulling off."

READ: Paul Hollywood shares snap with new Great British Bake Off judge Prue Leith

Mary Berry will no longer be a judge on the show

She then added: "Chemistry is hard to achieve on television and what I took away from it more than anything else is that there was a natural warmth and that [Noel and Sandi] got on really well and their humour worked incredibly effectively together." Sandi has previously opened up about presenting the show with Noel, saying: "Noel Fielding is one of the nicest guys in show business. The first time I met him I felt like I had met a rather wayward cousin whose take on the world made me laugh. The only down side is that he has much better dress sense that I do."