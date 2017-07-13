Downton Abbey star Lily James to play young Meryl Streep in Mamma Mia sequel Lily James is set to play Donna in the sequel of Mamma Mia

Lily James is Mamma Mia's latest recruit, according to reports. The Downton Abbey star is believed to have signed up for the sequel which is the based on the 2008 adaptation of the stage musical based on ABBA songs. The Hollywood Reporter claims that Lily is set to take on the role of a young Donna, originally played by Meryl Streep. It seems the British actress will have no trouble with the musical, having performed A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes for 2015's Cinderella remake.

Lily James is set to play Donna in the sequel of Mamma Mia

STORY: Pierce Brosnan confirms he'll be back in Mamma Mia 2

Lily, 28, will join leading stars Meryl, Pierce Brosnan, Amanda Seyfried and Colin Firth who have all been confirmed to return. Shortly after the announcement of the sequel, James Bond star Pierce, who played the role of Sam Carmichael in the hit movie, took to Instagram to share a sweet throwback of himself with his co-star Meryl, and in the caption he wrote: "Do wanna dance, or do you wanna dance? Mama Mia here we go again ..." [sic]

Meryl Streep and Pierce Brosnan will be back in Mamma Mia 2

STORY: Abba reunite at Mamma Mia!-themed restaurant

In May, it was announced that the popular musical will return for a sequel, with many of the original stars all set to reprise their roles. According to Deadline, the new film, titled Mamma Mia, Here We Go Again, will be written and directed by The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel writer OI Parker, while ABBA band members Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus will serve as executive producers. Mamma Mia 2 will feature more ABBA songs that weren't included in the 2008 movie alongside "reprised favourites". The sequel is scheduled to be released in July 2018, ten years after the original.