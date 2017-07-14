Glee cast pay tribute to Cory Monteith four years after his death Glee stars Lea Michele and Kevin McHale are among those to pay tribute to Cory

Members of the Glee cast have paid tribute to Cory Monteith on the anniversary of his death. The actor, who struggled with substance abuse through his life, died of a toxic combination of heroin and alcohol aged just 31 in 2013. Cory's girlfriend at the time of his death, Lea Michele, shared a photo of herself wearing his famous jacket for Glee while holding a photo of them together. Captioned the photo, she wrote: "Hard to believe it's been 4 years... We miss you C... love you more."

Kevin McHale, who played Artie in the popular singing show, also shared a snap of Cory with other members of their cast, writing: "Sometimes it feels like you'll just walk on through that door with that voice and that grin. Miss u every damn day." Fans of the show were also quick to reach out, with one writing: "I can't believe it's been 4 years since the world lost a sweet and talented angel named Cory Monteith. Forever Our Finn Hudson," while another wrote: "Four years ago heaven gained a tall, awkward Canadian drummer person. RIP Cory Monteith."

A year after his death, Cory's mum Ann McGregor spoke on Good Morning America about his tragic passing. "The loss in horrendous," she said. "Until three days ago I couldn't look at a picture of Cory so there's been progress. [Cory] had a lot of emotional things he was trying to figure out – a lot of it was he really wanted a relationship with his father. I think when a child gets invalidated they keep reaching even harder. They want to find out why. I remember after Cory's first OD, the drive we took. All I did was stare into his eyes and hug him and look at him because I had this feeling, I really want to know him, because I'm not going to have him my entire life."