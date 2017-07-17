Mary Poppins returns: Disney release first teaser of Emily Blunt in remake - watch Mary Poppins Returns is due for release in 2018

The first teaser of Mary Poppins Returns has been released! Disney has given fans a sneak preview of Emily Blunt taking on the title role in the remake, which is due to be released next year. Dressed in blue coat, teamed with red leather gloves and a matching hat, the British actress looks perfectly delightful as the iconic nanny. The caption read: "Emily Blunt is Mary Poppins in the upcoming sequel, #MaryPoppinsReturns. The brand new film opens in theatres December 2018. #D23Expo."

Last year, Disney confirmed that Emily would portray Mary Poppins in the upcoming remake of the much-loved film. The new movie will be set two decades after the original Mary Poppins, and will draw inspiration from all of P.L Travers' eight book series. Expected to be released in Christmas 2018, the highly-anticipated reboot will be directed by Rob Marshall, who was behind the Oscar-winning movie Chicago. Colin Firth will take on the role of William Weatherall Wilkins, the president of Fidelity Fiduciary Bank, while Ben Whishaw plays grown-up Michael Banks. Meryl Streep and Lin Manuel-Miranda have also been confirmed to appear in the film.

Mary Poppins was made famous by Julie Andrews over 50 years ago

Shortly after the news of the movie was announced, Emily, 34, revealed how she was given the "seal of approval" from acclaimed actress Julie Andrews, who made the character famous more than 50 years ago. During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, she explained: "Rob said he was in the Hamptons, and he saw [Julie]. He said, 'It's top secret, but Emily Blunt's playing Mary Poppins.' And she went, 'Oh, wonderful!'" She added: "I felt like I wanted to cry. It was lovely to get her stamp of approval. That took the edge off it, for sure… I feel a little more trepidation with this [character] because she's so emblematic of people's nostalgia. It's such an important character in people’s childhood."