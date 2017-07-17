Simon Cowell admits he hasn't spoken to Cheryl in six months The music mogul denied reports Cheryl will be taking part in new X Factor

Simon Cowell has denied reports that Cheryl is preparing to return to The X Factor. Rumours recently surfaced claiming Cheryl was in talks to return as a guest judge during the Judges' Houses round – but Simon has shut down the speculation in no uncertain terms, adding: "I haven't spoken to her in six months." Cheryl, 34, has a good track record on the show, mentoring both Alexandra Burke and Joe McElderry to victory. But she has kept a very low profile since welcoming her first child, son Bear, with boyfriend Liam Payne on 22 March.



Speaking shortly after Bear's arrival, Simon shared his excitement for the couple. "Cheryl seems in a good place," the 57-year-old – father to three-year-old son Eric - told the Mirror. "Having gone through it myself it is quite nerve-racking, but this is going to be the making of her. From people I know who have been with her, apparently she's ecstatic so I'm happy for her."

He added: "All the time I've known Cheryl I never went to her house. We were friends but not that friendly. If I get an invite I would go round to visit. Or she can come down to the show with [Bear] and they can make friends with Eric."

Cheryl and Liam Payne welcomed son Bear on 22 March

This year's X Factor will see Simon and Louis Walsh joined by Nicole Scherzinger and Sharon Osbourne on the judging panel. Alesha Dixon has also been helping out in a temporary judging position, having filled in for both ladies during the audition rounds.