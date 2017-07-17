simon-cowell-cheryl

Simon Cowell admits he hasn't spoken to Cheryl in six months

The music mogul denied reports Cheryl will be taking part in new X Factor

by Gemma Strong

Simon Cowell has denied reports that Cheryl is preparing to return to The X Factor. Rumours recently surfaced claiming Cheryl was in talks to return as a guest judge during the Judges' Houses round – but Simon has shut down the speculation in no uncertain terms, adding: "I haven't spoken to her in six months." Cheryl, 34, has a good track record on the show, mentoring both Alexandra Burke and Joe McElderry to victory. But she has kept a very low profile since welcoming her first child, son Bear, with boyfriend Liam Payne on 22 March.

simon-cowell-cheryl1

Simon Cowell has denied reports that Cheryl is set to return to The X Factor this year

Speaking shortly after Bear's arrival, Simon shared his excitement for the couple. "Cheryl seems in a good place," the 57-year-old – father to three-year-old son Eric - told the Mirror. "Having gone through it myself it is quite nerve-racking, but this is going to be the making of her. From people I know who have been with her, apparently she's ecstatic so I'm happy for her."

He added: "All the time I've known Cheryl I never went to her house. We were friends but not that friendly. If I get an invite I would go round to visit. Or she can come down to the show with [Bear] and they can make friends with Eric."

cheryl-liam-payne-baby

Cheryl and Liam Payne welcomed son Bear on 22 March

STORY: Liam Payne defends girlfriend Cheryl as he clashes with Louis Walsh

This year's X Factor will see Simon and Louis Walsh joined by Nicole Scherzinger and Sharon Osbourne on the judging panel. Alesha Dixon has also been helping out in a temporary judging position, having filled in for both ladies during the audition rounds.

Latest comments

Please note, all comments are those of readers and do not represent the opinion of Hellomagazine.com
Hellomagazine.com reserves the right to remove comments it considers offensive or not relevant
Please focus on the topic

To comment you must be registered at hellomagazine.com

Log in to comment