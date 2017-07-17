Gary Lucy makes Hollyoaks return after 15-year absence He will reappear as Luke Morgan in the show's summer episodes

Gary Lucy is set to make a return to Channel 4's Hollyoaks as the character of Luke Morgan after leaving the show back in 2002. In new pictures released by the programme, which take a sneak peek into the upcoming Summer of Secrets, Gary Lucy can be seen posing together with original cast members including Ashley Taylor Dawson as Darren, Jessica Fox as Nancy, Stephanie Waring as Cindy and Nick Pickard as Tony. Another returning cast member who also featured in the shoot is Sarah Jane Dunn, who played the character of Mandy Richardson back in 1996.

An insider told The Sun: "It's great having Sarah and Gary back on set, they've brought a whole new energy with them. Mandy and Gary are Hollyoaks icons, it's a real boost to have the pair of them come home to the village. Fans are going to see how the dynamic between them has changed after all these years apart, and bosses have planned some huge storylines with them at the heart of them."

Gary, whose character Luke Morgan was first introduced to the show as part of the Morgan family, left the soap in 2001 after two years. He also reprised the role in 2002 for two episodes. Speaking to the Daily Star, Gary has said of his return: "I spoke to Bryan [Kirkwood], our executive producer, who is amazing. He was so enthusiastic about the storylines he's got planned for Luke.

"I never worked with him before but he's got so much energy behind the show and cares about it so much. The stories are fantastic and I'm really looking forward to everyone watching it play out on screen. I'm going to be here for a good while. And although you'll get to see a bit of drama when I first return, I can't wait until the autumn as it's going to proper kick off!"

Fans of the 35-year-old dad-of-three have made it clear just how excited they are for the star's return, with one Twitter user commenting: "When you forget that @Gary_Lucy is returning to @Hollyoaks, and then you see a spoiler that says he's back next Monday this makes me happy." Another wrote: "Omg can't wait to see u back."