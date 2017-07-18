Martine McCutcheon admits she is still hurt by shock EastEnders axing Her character Tiffany Mitchell was killed off in the late 90s

It's been almost two decades since Martine McCutcheon left EastEnders – but the abrupt nature of her departure still irks the star. Fans of the BBC soap were shocked by Martine's sudden exit during the 1998 New Year's episode, when her character Tiffany Mitchell was run over and killed by Frank Butcher. Now, the 41-year-old actress has spoken about the end of her time on the show, and shared her upset that she first heard she was being axed when it was announced by a radio host.

Martine McCutcheon found fame playing Tiffany Mitchell in EastEnders

"As an actress you never take for granted that you are ever going to be in a job for more than two minutes," she told the Mirror. "But it was the way I was told by listening to the radio. And none of the other cast members believed me. They were like, 'I can't believe you didn't tell us!' and I was like, 'No, I am so embarrassed.' It was the way it was done. At any time they can get rid of you. Nobody is the star of that show – the show is the star."

The star is now a mum to two-year-old Rafferty with husband Jack McManus

Martine, who has a two-year-old son Rafferty with husband Jack McManus, shot to fame aged 18 playing Tiffany on the soap. She later branched out into the music world in the late nineties, which saw her achieve five Top 10 singles, including number one hit Perfect Moment. Earlier this year, Martine relaunched her singing career, releasing her comeback track Say I'm Not Alone ahead of the unveiling of her new album, Lost and Found.