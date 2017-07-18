Ed Sheeran to star in The Simpsons after successful Game Of Thrones appearance

Ed Sheeran has revealed he is set to appear in an upcoming episode of The Simpsons. Taking to his Instagram page on Monday night, the British singer shared a picture of himself in cartoon form taking on the role of Brendan, Lisa's love interest. "This year continues to be equally surreal and amazing. Watch out for this one, me and Lisa have a whole thing going on x." The news comes shortly after his cameo appearance on Game of Thrones.

This year continues to be equally surreal and amazing. Watch out for this one, me and Lisa have a whole thing going on x A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on Jul 17, 2017 at 12:16pm PDT

It has been reported that Ed will appear on the show when it stars in October. According to Sky, the pop star will be involved in a love triangle between Lisa and Nelson Muntz. Executive producer Al Jean revealed Ed recorded his singing part over the phone. He told Entertainment Weekly: "We said, 'Oh, great, we'll have him do this!' And we recorded him over the phone from England." Other stars to have appeared on The Simpsons include Tom Jones, Meryl Streep, Tom Hanks and Paul McCartney.

Earlier this week, Ed helped Game of Thrones with their ratings after the first episode of the seventh series amassed an impressive 16.1 million total viewers. The singer took on the role of a Lannister soldier, who broke bread with one of the main leads Arya Stark. In March, GoT's co-showrunner David Benioff explained: "We knew that Maisie [Williams] was a big fan of Ed Sheeran, and for years we've been trying to get him on the show so we can surprise Maisie. This year we finally did it."

However, Ed's appearance on the popular HBO show received a mixed reaction from fans. As a result of some of the backlash, Ed deleted his Twitter account. Earlier this month, Ed made revealed that he wasn't going to read anything on the social network anymore. In an interview with The Sun, he was quoted to have said: "I've actually come off Twitter completely. I can't read it. I go on it and there’s nothing but people saying mean things. Twitter's a platform for that." Shortly after, he clarified the comment on Instagram. He wrote: "Loads of Hoo-har about me quitting stuff. I haven't quit anything, I'm just not reading anything, except Harry Potter. Hope everyone had a wonderful July 4th yo." [sic]