The BBC's highest-paid stars revealed! The figures also revealed a disparity in pay amongst the Strictly judges

The BBC has revealed its highest-paid stars, with Chris Evans topping the list. The Radio 2 DJ made between £2.2m and £2.25m in 2016/2017, while Claudia Winkleman – the BBC's highest-paid female celebrity – took home between £450,000 and £500,000 in the same time period. The figures have revealed notable disparities between what women and men are paid, and Director General Tony Hall conceded there was "more to do" on both gender and diversity.

The list has also highlighted a difference in pay between people working on the same show – including the judges on Strictly Come Dancing. Head judge Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli made between £200,000 - £250,000, while Craig Revel Horwood and Darcey Bussell were paid between £150,000 and £200,000. Tess Daly, Claudia's Strictly co-host, was paid between £350,000 and £400,000.

Chris Evans is the BBC's best-paid star, while Claudia Winkleman is the highest-paid female celebrity

Other noticeable entries on the list include Gary Lineker, who earned between £1.75m and £1.8m. The BBC's highest-paid actor is Casualty star Derek Thompson, who received between £350,000 and £400,000 in the last financial year. Amanda Mealing, who stars in Casualty and Holby City, is the corporation's highest-paid actress, receiving between £250,000 and £300,000.

Exiting Doctor Who Peter Capaldi, meanwhile, was paid between £200,000 and £250,000. The One Show host Matt Baker took home between £450,000 and £500,000, while his co-presenter Alex Jones earned £400,000 - £450,000. Jeremy Vine received between £700,000 and £750,000, John Humphreys £600,000 and £650,000, while Fiona Bruce was paid £350,000 - £400,000.

Casualty's Derek Thompson and Amanda Mealing are the corporation's best-paid actors

The BBC list may not give the full story. Graham Norton is known to get at least £2.5million for his chat show, but is only listed as earning up to £899,000 because he gets the majority of his money from his production company, So TV. And Matt LeBlanc does not appear on the list because he is paid by BBC Worldwide. The overall spend on talent is put at £193.5m - down on the £200m spent in 2015/2016. The figures also show a decrease - from 109 to 96 - in the amount of stars paid more than £150,000.