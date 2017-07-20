Sinitta addresses speculation that Cheryl is returning to the X Factor Could we see the new mum back at the X Factor Judges' Houses?

Sinitta has addressed reports that Cheryl is set to return to the X Factor. Simon Cowell was recently rumoured to have offered the new mum a huge salary to join him for the Judges' Houses stage of the competition, and it appears Sinitta may have felt snubbed by the speculation judging by her appearance on ITV's Lorraine on Thursday.

The singer, who has previously helped Simon at the Judges' Houses, told Lorraine: "Remember Simon last year invited me back live on air? So you know we've got that, we've got that recorded. But I did read recently that he offered Cheryl Cole £500,000 to come back to do Judges' Houses. Rude, just rude. I mean I don't know - hopefully he's just being funny."



But it appears there are no hard feelings between Sinitta and her former boyfriend, with the 53-year-old opening up about their "strange relationship". Denying rumours that she still fancies the music mogul, Sinitta said: "They said, 'do I still think he is attractive now that he has sort of become more cosy and softer' and I said, 'he is still a very handsome, sexy man'. Does that mean I still fancy him?"

As for Simon's scary reputation, Sinitta said: "Because I know he is not really that scary but obviously he can be to people he doesn't know but I'm kind of like sister/mother/daughter. We've got a very strange relationship but it is an honest one."



Simon recently denied reports that Cheryl is preparing to return to the show, admitting they haven't been in touch since the birth of her son: "I haven't spoken to her in six months," he said. Cheryl, 34, has a good track record on the show, mentoring both Alexandra Burke and Joe McElderry to victory. But she has kept a very low profile since welcoming her first child, son Bear, with boyfriend Liam Payne on 22 March.

This year's X Factor will see Simon and Louis Walsh joined by Nicole Scherzinger and Sharon Osbourne on the judging panel. Alesha Dixon has also been helping out in a temporary judging position, having filled in for both ladies during the audition rounds.