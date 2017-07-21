BBC reveals how much new Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker will be paid The Broadchurch star is set to take over the role from Peter Capaldi

Jodie Whittaker will receive the same pay as her male Doctor Who predecessor, Peter Capaldi, the BBC has confirmed. Speaking to the Evening Standard, BBC Director General Tony Hall said that there would be "parity" between the two stars, following the publication of the BBC's wage report earlier this week, which revealed a gender pay gap issue. It means that Broadchurch star Jodie will earn between £200,000 and £249,000 – the salary which Peter was paid for his appearance on the hit show. "I do think it's time for the Thirteenth Time Lord to be a woman," Mr Hall added. "I watched my first Doctor Who in the Sixties, hiding behind the sofa. As a devoted Whovian, I'm incredibly excited."

Jodie Whittaker will star in Doctor Who as the 13th Time Lord

News of Jodie's casting was revealed earlier this month, in a trailer shown at the end of the Wimbledon men's singles final on the BBC. Following the announcement, social media went into overdrive, with 'Jodie Whittaker' and 'Dr Who' both trending on Twitter. "So happy Doctor Who 13 is a woman, it’s about time! Looking forward to the new season & how she does," one fan wrote. Another said: "This is AMAZING! I’m so excited!" while a third added: "Congratulations! Loved her [Jodie Whittaker] in Broadchurch, I'm sure she will be an amazing Doctor Who."

David Tennant, who played the Tenth Doctor and worked closely with Jodie on Broadchurch, has also shared his excitement at the news. Asked about female representation during an appearance at the San Diego Comic-Con this week, he remarked: "Doctor Who – another show with a strong female lead!" He follows in the footsteps of Billie Piper, John Barrowman and Colin Baker who have all praised the casting decision.

Jodie Whittaker