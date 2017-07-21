EastEnders favourite Lisa Fowler to make shock return to Albert Square The popular character will rush back to look after daughter Louise Mitchell’s shock accident

EastEnders fans rejoice – Lisa Fowler is set to make a comeback to the Square! The popular character, portrayed by Lucy Benjamin, will rush back to be by her daughter Louise Mitchell’s side, in the aftermath of Thursday night's episode. According to The Mirror, fans will be shocked when the mother-of-one turns up at the hospital on Friday night following a seven year absence. A source revealed: "When that hospital door starts to open, they’ll be on tenterhooks to see who has rushed to help Louise. When it turns out to be Lisa, rather than Phil, there will be gasps of shock. It’s such a brilliant surprise."

Lucy Benjamin is set to reprise her role as Lisa Fowler on EastEnders

On Thursday night, fans were left shocked when Louise was thrown onto a table of burning candles at her school prom by bullies Madison and Alexandra, with her life hanging in the balance. Lisa was last seen on the popular BBC soap back in 2010, when she returned for a single episode.

Lisa is set to come to the aid of her daughter Louise following her horrific accident at her school prom

During her time in Albert Square, she was at the centre of one of the show’s biggest whodunnit storylines - 'Who Shot Phil' - back in 2001, with over 20 million viewers tuning in to find out that it was Lisa who had tried to kill Phil Mitchell.

Steve McFadden, who plays Phil Mitchell, is also set to return to the Square

Louise’s dad, Phil, is also set to return to be by her side and is expected to make a comeback next Thursday. The notorious hard man has been keeping a low profile in Italy while recovering from his liver transplant over the last few months, but with both Phil and Lisa back in the Square, things are unlikely to stay calm for long.