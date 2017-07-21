Coronation Street cast and crew are evacuated - find out why The Manchester set in Media City was cleared on Friday afternoon

The cast and crew of Coronation Street were forced to leave set on Friday afternoon, it has been reported. It was revealed to The Mirror that the set, located in Media City, Manchester, was cleared, forcing all production to come to a halt. A spokesperson for ITV later confirmed to HELLO! Online that it was due to a smoke alarm going off. There was no incident or fire, and all involved evacuated to the car park, but were able to get back to work on set shortly afterwards.

The popular ITV soap has been located at its current set in Salford since 2013, its third home since the show began back in 1960.

