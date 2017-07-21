Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford dress in Tudor-inspired costumes - see picture The TV couple have been busy filming their new show for Channel 5

They have been travelling the world with their new series for Channel 5. And on Friday, it seems Eamonn Holmes gave fans another sneak peek into one of the upcoming episodes. Dressed in period costume, the TV star and his wife Ruth Langsford looked very regal in what appeared to be Tudor-inspired outfits. Eamonn, 57, tweeted alongside the picture: "Today with Ruth I'm Henerey the 8th I am.... Henerey the 8th I am I am...." [sic]

Fans were quick to comment on the snap, with one writing: "I can't wait to see what this is for. I'm sad to see you two aren't actually enjoying some time off today, but I hope you are having fun anyway." Another said: "You look fantastic missed you on this morning today." A third post read: "You two are game for a laugh love you both." One follower added: "I'm very intrigued to see what you are filming. I do hope Ruth keeps her head. She'd be very unsteady without it. Have fun."

The series has so far shown Ruth and Eamonn travel across the world to Russia and Dubai, where they got to fly first class. They discovered a bunch of roses that live forever and business cards that cost £1500 each in Dubai. Ruth also got the chance to join a police force whose cars include Lamborghinis, Ferraris and Bugattis, while her husband met a man who earns his keep by wrapping supercars belonging to the elite. The beloved TV couple have been experiencing life as millionaires for their new series, which returned to Channel 5 this month.