Ant and Dec earn more than entire BBC £150k payroll combined

There has been a lot of debate after the BBC revealed its highest-paid stars on Wednesday. But it seems Ant and Dec are the kings of British television, with the pair earning more than all of the BBC staff who have netted in more than £150k. Last year, the TV duo signed a three-year deal reportedly worth a whopping £30 million, or £5 million each per year. Emma Jane Bradshaw, a former BBC employee, took to Twitter to reveal the astonishing news after adding up the wages of all the employees on more than £150K. She tweeted: "I've just added up **ALL** BBC talent’s salaries. 28.7 million/year. Ant & Dec: 30.0 million/year."

In June, documents showed that Ant and Dec raked in a massive £29.5million between them in the last year - which works out as an average of £79,000 a day, or just over 91p a second. Ant and Dec first met as teenagers on the BBC children's drama Byker Grove, and have since forged a strong friendship and partnership on screen. The earnings have come from the pair's companies; both Ant and Dec earn Hurley Promotions, which earned £3.41million, and Mitre Television, which produces Saturday Night Takeaway and earned just under £2million.

The BBC's unveiling showed Chris Evans came top on the list. The Radio 2 DJ made between £2.2m and £2.25m in 2016/2017, while Claudia Winkleman - the BBC's highest-paid female celebrity - took home between £450,000 and £500,000 in the same time period. The figures have revealed notable disparities between what women and men are paid, and Director General Tony Hall conceded there was "more to do" on both gender and diversity.

A day later, Chris defended his multi-million pound pay packet, claiming that his mother thinks he deserves it. Speaking on his Radio 2 Breakfast Show the presenter revealed he turned to his mum for advice after the news broke because "she is very wise". He shared: "She said, 'Tell them that your mum, who's a nurse for most of her life, always told you after your dad died to try to find a job you loved, just like I love nursing, and earn what you can, when you can, while you can - which you did almost straight away from when you were a paper boy earning £1.50 a week for freezing your bits off and falling off your bike every two minutes, right through until what you're doing now. 'And tell them - if your bosses don't think you're worth it one day, they'll sort that out soon enough.'"