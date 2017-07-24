Mel and Sue to bring back Generation Game Mel and Sue have certainly moved on from presenting GBBO!

Their days on the Great British Bake Off may be over, but our favourite duo Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins are back as a pair to present the reboot of BBC One's The Generation Game! Speaking about presenting the fun family show, where two families go against each other to win prizes, Mel and Sue released a statement which read: "It's a cuddly toy, it's a toaster, it's a circular power saw, no it's MEL & SUE DOING THE GENERATION GAME! We can't believe it, we are so excited!"

READ: Mel Giedroyc reveals what she really thinks of former Great British Bake Off co-star Paul Hollywood

Mel and Sue are presenting the Generation Game

BBC Studios' Editor of Special Events and Formats, Guy Freeman, add: "When asked, this is the TV show that viewers most wanted to see back on their screens." Mel had previously hinted about how much she would enjoy teaming up with Sue for the show, telling The Sun: "Who knows! It'd be amazing. I love a bit of Saturday night TV."

READ: Celebrate National Cream Tea Day with this GBBO winner's lemon and caraway scones recipe

Applications for the upcoming show are currently open, and are looking for family pairs with a generation gap who are up for a challenge! The post reads: "Is your nan your best mate? Perhaps your stepmum is Mrs competitive? Maybe your uncle is the life and soul of the party? If you love having fun, enjoy performing and want to show off your competitive side, then you and a family member could be on the show."

The pair previously presented the Great British Bake Off

Meanwhile, Channel 4 creative executive Jay Hunt has praised GBBO's new hosts, Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig, who took over from Mel and Sue on the popular baking show. "I happened to be down at the tent a few weeks ago and the chemistry is fantastic," she said. "What is even more striking, I've seen the first episode now, the calibre of the baking this series is absolutely jaw-dropping. Bake Off is mostly about the bakers and the most striking thing this year is the sheer calibre of the bakers in the show and what they are pulling off."