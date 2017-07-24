Doctor Who Christmas special 2017 trailer: watch now! Fans have been given their first look at the special festive episode

Doctor Who fans have been given their first tantalising look at the show's upcoming Christmas special. The first trailer for the episode has been released online, providing details about Peter Capaldi's final outing as the Doctor. The one-minute clip for 'Twice Upon a Time' sees the return of Pearl Mackie as Bill Potts and also features a guest appearance from Mark Gatiss, who plays a World War One solider called The Captain. It also sees Peter's character team up with the very first Doctor, played by the late William Hartnell. His role has been brought to life by David Bradley, who appears in screen dressed as the first incarnation of the Time Lord.

The first trailer for the Doctor Who Christmas special has been released

The Christmas special is the final outing not just for Peter, but also for Pearl and Steven Moffat, who is being succeeded as the show’s writer and producer by Broadchurch's Chris Chibnall. Current Doctor Who star Peter, meanwhile, is being replaced by actress Jodie Whittaker, who will make history as the first woman to play the role. Chris, who worked with Jodie on Broadchurch, has said he always wanted the 13th Doctor to be a woman.

"After months of lists, conversations, auditions, recalls, and a lot of secret-keeping, we're excited to welcome Jodie Whittaker as the 13th Doctor," he said. "I always knew I wanted the 13th Doctor to be a woman, and we're thrilled to have secured our number one choice. Her audition for the Doctor simply blew us away."

Broadchurch star Jodie Whittaker will become the first woman to take on the iconic role

The release of the trailer coincided with the cast appearing at Comic-Con in San Diego on Sunday, where they talked about the upcoming episode. Mark Gatiss described the Christmas special as being "a Christmas episode without being overtly Christmassy – it's very happy-sad". He added: "[It's] a fantastic episode and we had a great time doing it. It was a lovely way out."

