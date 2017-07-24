Comic Con 2017: The best trailers from the weekend Check out the best trailers for this year's Comic Con

This weekend nerds everywhere celebrated their Christmas – also known as the San Diego Comic-Con! The event is the place for everything for upcoming Netflix original series to much-anticipated blockbusters to show what they have coming up, and this year SDCC certainly did not disappoint. Although it would take far too long to discuss each and every new trailer to premiere over the week, we have put together the top most exciting new trailers from our favourite upcoming shows and films. What will you be watching?!

Stranger Things 2

The new trailer of Netflix's runaway smash hit series shows Will Byers, who spent most of the first series in a terrifying parallel universe, still unrecovered from his experience. Despite trying to get back to his normal life, he is plagued with visions where he keeps returning to the 'Upside Down'. The new trailer promises that the show will be as action-packed and as delightfully '80s as its predecessor.

Ready Player One

The award-winning novel, which follows main character Wade Watts as he goes on a treasure hunt for a vast fortune in a virtual reality game created by a man obsessed with the 1980s, has finally been made into a film with Steven Spielberg himself directing the adaptation. The trailer for the film, which will be released in 2018, shows a combination of nostalgia with cutting edge technology, and it looks amazing!

Doctor Who

This year's Doctor Who Christmas special will say goodbye to Peter Capaldi and welcome the new Doctor, Jodie Whittaker. It will also team the 12th Doctor up with the first ever Doctor (played by Harry Potter actor David Bradley), as they attempt to discover they have been trapped in a single moment in time.

Westworld

HBO's Westworld was all anyone could talk about in 2016, and although the show won't air until 2018, the first trailer for its second season was one of the best and creepiest moments at the SDCC. Following the events of season one, the park's artificial intelligence have taken over, and from the trailer, it looks like they go on quite the killing spree.

Once Upon a Time

The US drama about a bunch of fairy tale characters who forget their true identity and end up in the real world might seem like a silly premise, but the show has a hugely popular following, and the trailer for its seventh series premiered at the Comic Con. This season starts the whole show with a clean slate, with the now grown-up Henry as the main hero.

Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency

One of the most underrated shows from Netflix and BBC America, this kooky show starring Elijah Wood and The History Boys actor Samuel Barnett is back with a trailer for season two which looks event stranger than season one (if that is even possible!). Watch the trailer below and catch up on the first season just in time!

Thor 3: Ragnarok

Chris Hemsworth returns as Thor along with his fellow Avengers, the Incredible Hulk (Mark Ruffalo). The pair must try to save Asgard after a terrible villain Hela (Cate Blanchett) tries to bring about its doom. From the trailer, the next instalment of the superhero series looks like one of the more fun Marvel films. See it for yourself!

Kingsman: The Golden Circle

Manners. Maketh. Man. The trailer for the upcoming sequel to the comedy-drama spy film sees Eggsy now comfortable in his role as a Kingsman, and teaming up with the American version of the secret agency after disaster strikes. Starring Channing Tatum, Taron Egerton and Colin Firth, this is one action film not to be missed!