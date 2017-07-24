EastEnders spoiler: Shock departure confirmed for two major characters The BBC soap will be waving goodbye to two controversial characters

Two major characters in EastEnders have confirmed their exit from the popular BBC soap, with school bullies Madison (Mads) Drake and Alexandra (Alex) D’Costa set to get their comeuppance once and for all following their attack of Louise Mitchell at the school prom last week. After the nasty duo gatecrashed the prom, fans were left horrified when Alex pushed the schoolgirl onto a bed of burning candles, seeing her dress go up in flames in shocking scenes. And while Louise was rushed to hospital with life-threatening burns, Mads and Alex were carted away by police. Sydney Craven and Seraphina Beh, who play Alex and Mads, have since both confirmed their exits on social media.

School bullly Alex pushed Louise onto a table of burning candles

Mads was also escorted out the prom by the police

Sydney wrote on Twitter: "Alex and Mads have left the building," alongside a short clip showing them being taken away by the police. She also posted a fun behind-the-scenes photo from the school prom, writing besides it: "I’ve had the best time and got to meet some of the most amazing people! Team Youth! It’s been a pleasure."

I've had the best time and got to meet some of the most amazing people! Team Youth ❤️ it's been a pleasure ❤️ pic.twitter.com/5iC3tOHVLJ — Sydney Craven (@Syd_Craven) July 21, 2017

It has been confirmed that both Alex and Mads will not be returning to the Square

Meanwhile, Seraphina added: "Really blessed working @tillykeeper @jasarmfield @shaheenofficial @_Zack_Morris @Alexphelps96 . @Syd_Craven we did our thing #LoveYouAll."

Jasmine Armfield, who plays Bex Fowler, who was also bullied by the pair, also praised her work friends on their performance throughout the storyline. Sharing a picture of the girls leaving the show, she wrote: "My most favourite shot. The most talented girls. To work with you was such a pleasure. I love you guys. Ur amazing. @Syd_Craven @TheKonsept."

And just as two characters leave, one iconic Albert Square resident has already made her shock return. Lisa Fowler made a surprise appearance on Friday night, having rushed to be by her daughter’s side. Steve McFadden, who plays Louise’s dad, Phil Mitchell, is also set to make a comeback on Thursday, having been keeping a low profile in Italy while recovering from his liver transplant.

Guess who's back?! But how will Lisa's return go down with the Mitchells?



Don't miss next weeks #EastEnders on Monday from 8pm on @BBCOne. pic.twitter.com/wLV0umuTTT — BBC EastEnders (@bbceastenders) July 21, 2017

Lisa Fowler is back to be with her daughter Louise Mitchell

Lucy Benjamin, who was last seen in the show back in 2010, told Metro that fans are to expect explosive scenes when the pair reunite. "There’s lots of drama, there’s lots of twists and turns you don’t see coming. I think there’s lots of history and you’ll see a lot of old Lisa being played out," she teased.