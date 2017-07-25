James Bond 25: New film release date confirmed - but will Daniel Craig return? Will Daniel Craig return as James Bond for the fifth time?

The 25th James Bond film will return to the big screen on 8 November 2019, producers have announced. The untitled movie is set to be written by Neal Purvis and Robert Wade, who worked on the last six films. However, there has been no confirmation whether Daniel Craig will return to play Bond for the fifth time. On the official Twitter page for the popular franchise, it said: "James Bond will return to US cinemas on November 8, 2019 with a traditional earlier release in the UK and the rest of the world."

Latest reports claimed Daniel's part has been "secured" despite previously stating he would "rather slash his wrists" than play the character again. In 2015, he told Time Out: "I'd rather break this glass and slash my wrists. No, not at the moment. Not at all. That’s fine. I'm over it at the moment. We're done, all I want to do is move on." The 49-year-old took on the role in 2005, and has appeared as 007 in four movies - Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall and Spectre. Tom Hiddleston, Idris Elba and Jamie Bell were among the stars tipped for the lead role if Craig did step down.

Dunkirk director Christopher Nolan is reportedly in talks to take helm. When recently asked about the possibility, he replied: "A Bond movie, definitely. I've spoken to the producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson over the years. I deeply love the character and I'm always excited to see what they do with it. Maybe one day that would work out. You'd have to be needed, if you know what I mean. It has to need reinvention; it has to need you. And they're getting along very well."