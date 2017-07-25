Phil Mitchell returns to the square in explosive fashion – and fans react! EastEnders' most notorious hard man didn’t hold back his anger after being reunited with ex Lisa Fowler

EastEnders fans were in shock on Tuesday night after the much-anticipated return of Phil Mitchell rocked the Square. Although the BBC soap's most notorious hard man has been keeping a low profile over the last few months while recovering from his liver transplant, he wasted no time in making sure his presence was felt. After storming into the hospital room to visit his daughter, Louise, who had been badly burnt at her school prom, he was reunited with ex Lisa Fowler – and all hell broke loose. While Lisa tried to put the past behind them for the sake of Louise, Phil had other ideas, and by the end of the episode, Lisa was left battered and bruised after he pushed her out of the hospital.

Phil Mitchell has returned to the Square with a bang!

Fans of the popular BBC show were sent into an excited frenzy over on social media, with one writing: "Omg the last scene was intense! The show had lost its magic but Im so happy Phil & Lisa are back to make it worth watching again #EastEnders." Another said: "And Phil is back with a bang. Love it," while a third added: "Phil is the best thing about this show. No doubt. Steve Mcfadden is an amazing actor."

Phil's extended holiday hasn't chilled him out then?! 😧 pic.twitter.com/FIoWH76CKo — BBC EastEnders (@bbceastenders) July 25, 2017

Phil Mitchell and Lisa Fowler were reunited in explosive scenes

Phil, who is played by actor Steve McFadden, has returned just days after Lucy Benjamin’s reprise of Lisa Fowler, who returned on Friday night. Lucy, who was last seen in the show back in 2010, told Metro that fans are to expect explosive scenes when the pair reunite. "There’s lots of drama, there’s lots of twists and turns you don’t see coming. I think there’s lots of history and you’ll see a lot of old Lisa being played out," she teased.