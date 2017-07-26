Britain's Got Talent finalist Julia Carlile recovers after life-changing operation funded by Simon Cowell The MerseyGirls dancer left BGT viewers in tears with her story

Britain's Got Talent finalist Julia Carlile is recovering in hospital following her life-changing operation, which was funded by Simon Cowell. In April, the 15-year-old - who is a part of dance troupe MerseyGirls - revealed on the ITV show that she suffers from scoliosis and was due to have surgery which would leave her unable to dance again. On Tuesday, MerseyGirls posted a Twitter update alongside a picture of Julia from her hospital bed. "Julia has done it! First op done, we are so proud of her and missing her so much want to give her a MASSIVE HUG, our girl is a fighter," the caption read.

They added: "Our girl is out of her first op! She is doing well, we would like to say @SimonCowell thank you @AleshaOfficial you made our dreams come true." Julia also took to her Twitter page to thank everyone for the well wishes, by writing: "I did it guys! My first surgery is done. I'm very sore but I'm doing okay, thank you for all your support! #surgery #fighter #strong." Shortly after her appearance on BGT, judge Simon hinted that he would pay for the £175,000 surgery.

Earlier this month, Julia thanked the X Factor mogul for his generosity. In an interview with Liverpool Echo, she explained: "Simon came and spoke to us backstage. Just walking off stage and he said he was paying for it and I couldn't believe it. Annie came up to me and said Simon wants to speak to us. He said we did a really good performance." The operation took place in New York with the hope that Julia will be able to dance again. Julia made headlines for her courageous attitude, and during MerseyGirls' first audition she told the judges: "I have to have surgery soon, and after surgery I won't be able to dance, so this is my last chance because I've always wanted to do it." A surprised Simon replied: "Are you serious? You've got an amazing attitude I've got to tell you."