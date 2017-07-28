The Jump axed by Channel 4 for 2018 A huge number of celebs have been injured on the show

The Jump will be taking a break in 2018, it has been confirmed. The Channel 4 show, which sees celebrities take on a number of different winter sports, has been cut from the schedule to make way for the Winter Olympics in South Korea. A spokesperson for the broadcaster said in a statement: "The Jump has been a hugely successful brand for Channel 4 over the last four years. However, with such a huge amount of winter sport on screen at the start of 2018 we have decided to rest the show for a year."

Beth Tweddle was seriously injured while taking part in The Jump

The show sees famous faces take on a number of high-risk challenges, including speed skating and ski-jumping. But to date 34 contestants have been injured while taking part in the competition. Coronation Street actress Tina Hobley broke her arm in two places, while Strictly's Ola Jordan suffered a serious leg injury. There have also been injuries to the likes of former gymnast Beth Tweddle to broke two vertebrae in her neck and had to have part of her hip removed, and former swimmer Rebecca Adlington, who dislocated her shoulder. Made in Chelsea's Mark-Francis Vandell, meanwhile, fractured his elbow, while Girls Aloud star Sarah Harding suffered an injured ligament.

The series, which began in 2014, is fronted by Davina McCall. Earlier this year, Made in Chelsea's Spencer Matthews was crowned the latest winner of the reality series.