Eamonn Holmes to replace Piers Morgan on Good Morning Britain?

Eamonn Holmes is set to be reunited with his former Sunrise co-host Charlotte Hawkins once again. The TV presenter will guest host Good Morning Britain over the summer period while usual presenters, Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid, are on holiday. The pair will present from Monday (31st July) to Wednesday and usual GMB presenters Ben Shephard and Kate Garraway will host Thursday and Friday (3rd and 4th August).

The following week Kate will present Monday to Thursday. She will be joined by Jeremy Kyle for the start of the week. The chat show host will present for three weeks before Richard Madeley will guest present the programme for the first time on Thursday 17th August and Friday 18th August. Jeremy, 52, last guest presented the programme in Easter 2016. He said: "I'm really looking forward to being back on GMB this August to wake the nation up over the summer holidays. Now all I need to do is find my alarm clock!"

Of his new appointment, Richard said: "I've known Piers for 30 years so sitting in for him on GMB is an excellent opportunity to gather some inside information on him which I will unhesitatingly use to wind him up afterwards. Seriously though, I'm looking forward to it immensely and after all those years on This Morning the early starts will seem like old times."

ITV also confirmed Piers and Susanna had hosted their final episode on 26 July before their summer break and will return to the show in September. Susanna later took to Twitter to say: "Last show together tomorrow before the summer @gmb. 'Possibly ever' says @piersmorgan." Good Morning Britain will also air until 9.30am for two weeks from 21st August while Lorraine Kelly is on holiday - she returns to present the programme on Monday 4th September.