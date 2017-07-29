Diversity star and Britain's Got Talent winner Robert Anker, 27, dies in car crash Robert was best known for starring in Britain's Got Talent as a member of Diversity dance group

Robert Anker, a former member of Diversity dance group, has tragically passed away aged 27. The Britain's Got Talent star was killed in a car crash on Thursday in Canada and died at the scene. His cousin Rochelle Hanson has set up a JustGiving page, saying that the family are "heartbroken". The statement read: "On 27th July 2017, Robert Anker aged 27 was involved in a fatal car accident in Canada and sadly passed away at the scene. We are raising funds for his family to be able to cover all costs for their trip to go and arrange his funeral in Canada. We would love to ensure that his family don't worry or stress about money at this time."

The dancer, who grew up in Essex, had moved to Canada last year to be with his then-fiancée Cyndi. The couple tied the knot last September in Jamaica, marrying at the stunning Royalton White Sands Montego Bay Beach resort. The newlyweds marked the day on Instagram by sharing a photo of themselves holding a Union Jack and a Canadian flag to represent their home countries. "That's a wrap from the old life and a new of another," Robert wrote at the time.

The TV star was best known for performing with Diversity on Britain's Got Talent. The dance troupe went on to win the talent show in 2009. His career also saw Robert working on Strictly Come Dancing and The X Factor, and appear in films such as Bring It On.

In an emotional post, his cousin Rochelle wrote: "The family are devastated. He only just got married in September 2016 to a lovely Canadian girl and they were starting their new life out there. He's been in Diversity, the West End show Thriller and various TV Shows and music videos as well as be part of the new Bring It On film. He was an amazing and talented dancer."