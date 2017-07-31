Christine Lampard takes over Lorraine Kelly's role this summer Find out all the other ITV summer appointments here

Christine Lampard will be filling in for Lorraine Kelly this summer! The Loose Women panellist will front ITV's Lorraine for three weeks following her successful stint over the Easter period. Sharing her delight over her appointment, Christine said: "I'm really excited to be back in the hot seat whilst Lorraine is off on her holidays. I'll do my best to fill her shoes for a few weeks and have some fun along the way too!" ITV also announced that during the last two weeks in August, Good Morning Britain will air until 9.30am. Lorraine will return to present her show from Monday 4th September.

Christine Lampard will front ITV's Lorraine over summer

On Monday's GMB, Eamonn Holmes was reunited with his former Sunrise co-host Charlotte Hawkins. The TV presenter will guest host the morning news show over the summer period while usual presenters, Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid, are on holiday. Eamonn and Charlotte will present from Monday (31st July) to Wednesday and usual GMB presenters Ben Shephard and Kate Garraway will host Thursday and Friday (3rd and 4th August). Jeremy Kyle and Richard Madeley have also been confirmed as the other guest presenters.

Eamonn Holmes will reunite with Charlotte Hawkins on GMB

This will mark Richard's first time on the show as anchor. Speaking about replacing Piers, the TV star revealed: "I've known Piers for 30 years so sitting in for him on GMB is an excellent opportunity to gather some inside information on him which I will unhesitatingly use to wind him up afterwards. Seriously though, I'm looking forward to it immensely and after all those years on This Morning the early starts will seem like old times."

Christine Lampard will present ITV’s Lorraine from Monday 31st July for three weeks. Lorraine, ITV, weekdays 8.30am - 9.25am.