Victoria season 2: Jenna Coleman and Tom Hughes feature in new teaser The real-life couple play Queen Victoria and Prince Albert in the ITV drama

It's not long till Victoria returns to our screens. And to build the anticipation up even more, ITV have released anew teaser picture of real-life couple Jenna Coleman and Tom Hughes, who play Queen Victoria and Prince Albert respectively. Dressed in regal attire, the actors look perfectly poised but appear pensive. The period drama, which is due to air this autumn, will see the young monarch face the new challenge of motherhood.

Jenna Coleman and Tom Hughes star as Victoria and Albert

Creator and executive producer Daisy Goodwin has once again written the second series. Picking up six weeks after the first series ended, the second instalment establishes Victoria as a working mother, learning to balance her responsibilities as both parent and Queen. However, with Prince Albert still struggling to find a role for himself, there is an inevitable power struggle between husband and wife.

Earlier this year, ITV announced various new additions to the forthcoming series. Star Wars actor Denis Lawson will play the Duke of Atholl, the head of the Clan Murray, who plays host to the royal couple during their trip to the Scottish Highlands. Line of Duty star Martin Compston will play Dr. Robert Traill, a key campaigner in the petition to gain awareness and support for those suffering from the potato famine in Ireland during the 1840s.

Dame Diana Rigg (Game Of Thrones) has joined the regular cast as the Duchess of Bucchleuch, the young Queen's new Mistress of the Robes, while French actor Bruno Wolkowitch will play French King Louis Philippe. Victoria became the new Sunday night prime-time drama last year - pulling in an average of 7.7 million viewers each week. Speaking to Radio Times in April, producer Daisy hinted: "Victoria and Albert are facing the challenge of being new parents and Victoria is not very keen on motherhood. "