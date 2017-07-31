EastEnders spoiler: Does Linda Carter find out the truth about Mick and Whitney? Linda Carter will return to Albert Square later this week

It's set to be explosive in EastEnders next week! With Linda Carter due to arrive back on the Square this week, fans will be eager to see if husband Mick will break her heart. The Queen Vic landlady will be left questioning her marriage after she has a tense showdown with Mick (Danny Dyer) over his recent betrayal with former daughter-in-law Whitney. The beloved character, played by Kellie Bright, has been harbouring her own secret after telling everyone that she's been looking after her mother Elaine, who suffered a stroke.

Linda is expected to have a dramatic showdown with Mick next week

Linda Carter return date confirmed - what will she say about Whitney's big news?

"Viewers will know by then that there is nothing between Mick and Whitney at all, it was just one of those unfortunate things between two people in dark places that never should have happened," a source told the Mirror. "As Linda lets rip, Mick starts off all humble but soon defends himself, pointing out all the things he’s had to deal with while she’s been away." The dramatic episode will air next week and focus on the three main characters. Fans will have to stay tuned to see the aftermath. Monday night's episode will see Whitney (Shona McGarty) return to Walford where she tells Mick that she's now engaged to Woody Woodward (Lee Ryan). The Queen Vic household will be rocked by Linda's arrival after months of tending to her mum.

Linda Carter will return to Albert Square later this week

Actress Kellie, who joined EastEnders back in 2013, went on maternity leave towards the end of last year. She welcomed baby Gene, her second son with husband Paul Stocker, in November. The 41-year-old actress announced her pregnancy in May last year, tweeting: "Shhh... Don't tell anyone, but I'm pregnant! My hubby and I are over the moon & looking forward 2 meeting our little person in Nov #mama@40." She added: "And for those of you that want to know, I will be returning to @bbceastenders after I've had the baby #queenvicismyhome #LindaCarter4ever xx." [sic]