Jenna Coleman is one proud granddaughter! The actress, who is the star of acclaimed ITV drama Victoria, has revealed her grandfather has managed to land a small role in the upcoming second series of the show. Taking to her Instagram page on Tuesday, the 31-year-old shared a behind-the-scenes picture of the two together, both dressed in period costume. "When your Grandad comes to work day. #manincrowd," she simply wrote in the caption.

Fans rushed to comment on the lovely post, with one writing: "This makes me so happy bless him." Another shared: "How sweet, you are very lucky to have your Grandad with you." One remarked: "That's so adorable Jenna!! Can't wait to see series 2 of Victoria :) You look absolutely stunning as usual." A fourth post read: "Awww what an adorable thing for him to do!!" One follower added: "At first I thought he's an actor too." The picture comes one day after ITV released a new teaser picture of Jenna and her real-life partner Tom Hughes, who play Queen Victoria and Prince Albert respectively.

The beloved period drama, which is due to air this autumn, has been written by creator and executive producer Daisy Goodwin, who was behind the first series. Picking up six weeks after last year's finale, the second instalment establishes Victoria as a working mother, learning to balance her responsibilities as both parent and Queen. However, with Prince Albert still struggling to find a role for himself, there is an inevitable power struggle between husband and wife.

Earlier this year, it was announced that Star Wars actor Denis Lawson will play the Duke of Atholl, the head of the Clan Murray, who plays host to the royal couple during their trip to the Scottish Highlands. Line of Duty star Martin Compston will play Dr. Robert Traill, a key campaigner in the petition to gain awareness and support for those suffering from the potato famine in Ireland during the 1840s. Dame Diana Rigg (Game Of Thrones) has joined the regular cast as the Duchess of Bucchleuch, the young Queen's new Mistress of the Robes, while French actor Bruno Wolkowitch will play French King Louis Philippe.