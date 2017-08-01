Christine Bleakley left embarrassed by funny throwback photo from school – see it here Frank Lampard's wife was totally unrecognisable with a head full of curls

We've all been there! Christine Lampard, née Bleakley was left mortified after an old photo of herself from school flashed up on screens on Lorraine, showing the presenter as a fresh-faced young girl. Christine, who's standing in for Lorraine Kelly during the summer holidays, was speaking about throwback celebrity photos when she was subjected to her own particularly embarrassing snap.

"Funny enough, our production team thought it was really amusing to find this old picture of me," said Christine, 38. "I'm about 17. Everyone thinks the hair's permed, it's not. That's my hair still, actually. I spend about an hour trying to get rid of that on a daily basis."

Christine Bleakley as a young schoolgirl

The Northern Irish star had been talking about Scarlett Moffatt's throwback photo, which the I'm A Celebrity winner posted on Instagram. Poking fun at herself, Scarlett wrote: "I went to uni at a time when there was no filters & clearly no decent eyebrow utensils. Meerkat pose with my forever friends." The funny snap showed Scarlett with lots of fake tan, crimson-coloured hair and bold-shaped eyebrows.

Fans of Christine are in for a treat this summer, as the TV star will have back-to-back appearances on ITV. She is filling in for Lorraine Kelly in the mornings, followed by her stints on Loose Women as a panellist. Christine, who stepped in for Lorraine over Easter, said: "I'm really excited to be back in the hot seat whilst Lorraine is off on her holidays. I'll do my best to fill her shoes for a few weeks and have some fun along the way too!"