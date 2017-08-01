EastEnders' evil Trevor doesn't look like this anymore! See his new bearded look Alex Ferns, who played the villain on EastEnders, showed off a dramatically different look

Is that you Trevor? Viewers were left stunned after EastEnders villain Trevor Morgan made an appearance on Loose Women, showing off a dramatically different look. Alex Ferns, who played the convincing wife-beater on the soap, looked worlds apart from his old character. The actor now sports a full beard and slicked back hair and was totally unrecognisable.

"Oh my gosh evil Trevor looks so different! #LooseWomen #EastEnders," wrote one fan on Twitter. Another posted: "I'm shocked #LooseWomen." Other soap fans were quick to reminisce, with one writing: "Popped home for lunch & just saw a pic of Alex Ferns as Loose Women finished. Instantly recognised him as Trevor!!! Still terrified." A second commented: "I remember evil Trevor and I was about 8 when I watched it!!"

Alex looked totally different on Loose Women

Trevor and Little Mo reunited after 15 years!

On the show, Alex, 48, revealed that he wouldn't be adverse to returning to the soap, despite his character being killed off in a dramatic house fire in 2002. When asked by Coleen Nolan whether he would return to the role, he said: "I would never say never." But the actor added: "I would only ever go back if Kasey went back because we work so well together."

The actor played Trevor on EastEnders

Alex starred opposite Kasey Ainsworth, who played his wife Little Mo. His character Trevor was involved in domestic abuse storylines, with some horrific scenes including Trevor burning his wife's hand with an iron. Alex revealed that he often received death threats from viewers, who were so convinced by his acting. He was once even stopped by security staff from leaving Elstree Studios after a man was waiting outside, saying he wanted to kill him.

Of his character, Alex told the Loose Women panellists: "I never watched any of it. I didn't like him at all. My wife didn't like him… I hadn't even seen the clip you just played now. It was a very tricky role but a great time. I loved working with Kasey as well so that was great."