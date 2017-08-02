Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield to reunite as the hosts of Dancing On Ice The This Morning presenters co-hosted the ITV series from 2006 to 2011

It was the show which cemented Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield's on-screen chemistry. And 11 years on, it's been widely rumoured that the This Morning duo will return as the hosts of Dancing On Ice, when she show comes back to ITV next year. The on-screen partners-in-crime fronted the ice dancing competition for five years, from 2006 to 2011, but Holly later stepped down, with Christine Lampard taking her place alongside Phil.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield are said to be returning as the hosts of Dancing On Ice

But now Holly, 36, is reportedly tempted to reunite with Phil on the show when the reboot returns in early 2018, over a decade since they made their first appearance as co-hosts. A source told The Sun: "It's a massive coup for ITV to have Holly and Phil back on board. Producers love the idea of going back to the original line-up and they’re both really excited to return to their roots." HELLO! Online has contacted representatives for the stars for comment.

Holly and Phil's most emotional moments

Although not much has been revealed about the popular series, it has been reported that professional skaters Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean will reappear, but this time as judges rather than coaches. Celebrities who are rumoured to be taking part include Great British Bake Off winner Candice Brown and Coronation Street star Katie McGlynn.

The This Morning presenters co-hosted the ITV series from 2006 to 2011

STORY: Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield holiday together during This Morning break

Earlier this year, Olympic ice dancer Jayne confirmed Dancing On Ice will be back with a revamped look. She told The Sun: "I think it will be refreshed, obviously the basics are still the same, we've got to teach celebrities how to skate." She added: "We [her and Christopher Dean] are always ready to go back on the ice and perform. With Dancing on Ice, it was a different sort of platform we could take advantage of and we like being creative and coming up with new things. We've set the bar high."