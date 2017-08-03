EastEnders reveals Louise Mitchell's fate in two big episodes Will Lisa Fowler kill daughter Louise Mitchell?

She has had a tumultuous few weeks following the horrific fire incident at school, but it seems Louise Mitchell's situation could get worse on EastEnders. The outspoken high-school student, who has been recovering in hospital for her burns, could face a tragic end after her mother Lisa Fowler kidnaps her. Viewers this week saw Lisa give drugs to her daughter, who needs medication and urgent hospital care. But her dad and the rest of the Mitchell clan are desperately trying to find them. It has since been revealed that the BBC will air two episodes on Thursday, which will focus on her father Phil's attempt in finding her.

Troubled Lisa, played by Lucy Benjamin, recently returned to Albert Square following a seven year absence. But Walford hardman Phil Mitchell wasn't too pleased to see her tending to their daughter (Tilly Keeper). Clearly unimpressed with the mother-and-daughter reunion, Phil angrily tries to banish Lisa, leaving her battered and bruised.

Dial 'D' for Danger!! But what now for Louise? 😲



Find out tomorrow from 7:30pm on @BBCOne. pic.twitter.com/v9cQJIItwL — BBC EastEnders (@bbceastenders) July 31, 2017

Lucy, who was last seen in the show back in 2010, recently told Metro that fans should expect explosive scenes when the pair reunite. "There's lots of drama, there's lots of twists and turns you don't see coming. I think there’s lots of history and you’ll see a lot of old Lisa being played out," she teased. During her time in Albert Square, the star was at the centre of one of the show’s biggest whodunnit storylines - 'Who Shot Phil' - back in 2001, with over 20 million viewers tuning in to find out that it was Lisa who had tried to kill Phil Mitchell.