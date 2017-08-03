WATCH: The trailer for Great British Bake Off is here! The Great British Bake Off's trailer feature's Paul McCartney's We All Stand Together

The first trailer for the Great British Bake Off is here! The clip, which is around one minute long, shows a variety of baking ingredients singing along to Paul McCartney's We All Stand Together as they are turned into various delicious creations. The final shot of the trailer shows some of the programme's greatest creations, including Ian's famous bread lion, as all of the baked goods sing together.

READ: Celebrate National Cream Tea Day with this GBBO winner's lemon and caraway scones recipe

We all bake together. The Great British Bake Off. Coming soon. #GBBO pic.twitter.com/6QWHdghTFh — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) August 3, 2017

The trailer also includes singalong lyrics, which appear at the bottom of the video, and read: "Win or lose, sink or swim/One thing is certain we'll never give in/Side by side, hand in hand/We all stand together." The teaser had a mixed response, with one person writing: "It's fine, I didn't need to sleep again anyway. Never thought I'd die by being haunted by singing biscuits," while another added: "#GBBO on C4 is going to be like getting a new Dr Who isn't it? After episode one everybody is 'Urgh!', by ep three forget it was ever any different." A third person wrote: "I actually quite love this. Shout out to lion bread for making an appearance." Former Bake Off contestant Selasi Gbormittah praised the trailer, writing: "Sing song, it's back! #GBBO. Can't wait."

READ: Paul Hollywood shares snap with new Great British Bake Off judge Prue Leith

Mary Berry, Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins quit the show last year

Speaking about the new series, Channel 4's creative executive Jay Hunt said: "We've got a new tone to it. It has a new comic riff to it and I feel it is modern and future facing. I think it is a show people will love with a Channel 4 spin." Speaking about the presenters, Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig, she added: "I happened to be down at the tent a few weeks ago and the chemistry is fantastic. What is even more striking, I've seen the first episode now, the calibre of the baking this series is absolutely jaw-dropping. Bake Off is mostly about the bakers and the most striking thing this year is the sheer calibre of the bakers in the show and what they are pulling off."