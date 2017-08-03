EastEnders rewrites Carter storyline after ambulance overturns by accident Fans will see the return of Linda Carter next week on EastEnders

There's never a dull moment on EastEnders! Show bosses have been forced to make last-minute changes to an upcoming explosive storyline after a stunt went wrong. According to reports, Linda Carter and son Jonny might be left fighting for their lives after a horrific car crash while traveling in an ambulance. New pictures, which have emerged online, have shown that a stuntman survived a near-miss accident when the vehicle flipped on its side by accident.

Linda is expected to have a dramatic showdown with Mick next week

Digital Spy have claimed that the ambulance was not supposed to be flipped and that the "accident took place while filming". The script was then "adapted to account for the real-life mishap". The scenes come shortly after fans will see Linda return to the Square. The beloved character, played by Kellie Bright, gave birth to baby Gene, her second son with husband Paul Stocker, in November.

Next week is set to be explosive, with Linda due to arrive back on the Square. The Queen Vic landlady will be left questioning her marriage after she has a tense showdown with husband Mick (Danny Dyer) over his recent betrayal with former daughter-in-law Whitney. The beloved character has been harbouring her own secret after telling everyone that she's been looking after her mother Elaine, who suffered a stroke.

"Viewers will know by then that there is nothing between Mick and Whitney at all, it was just one of those unfortunate things between two people in dark places that never should have happened," a source told the Mirror. "As Linda lets rip, Mick starts off all humble but soon defends himself, pointing out all the things he’s had to deal with while she’s been away." The dramatic episode will air next week and focus on the three main characters. Fans will have to stay tuned to see the aftermath.