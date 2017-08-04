Meghan Markle and Suits co-star Patrick J. Adams celebrate end of filming with a sweet kiss Prince Harry's girlfriend has been busy filming season seven of Suits

With summer now in full swing, Meghan Markle is looking forward to enjoying some down time. The Suits actress, who turns 36 on Friday, kissed her co-star Patrick J. Adams goodbye in a sweet Instagram post as the cast and crew of the popular show wrapped up filming for summer. Patrick, who plays Meghan's on-screen partner Mike Ross, shared a lovely picture of the pair, alongside the caption: "Ross and Rachel - the next generation."

Meghan Markle and her Suits co-star Patrick J. Adams pose for cute Instagram post

It's been a whirlwind few weeks for Meghan, who was recently spotted by HELLO! Online in London. The American star, who has been dating Prince Harry for a year, has been regularly jetting back and forth between the Prince's hometown of London and her base of Toronto, where Suits is filmed. Although not much is known about the brunette beauty's schedule, it is likely that she will be seen with Harry, 32, at the Invictus Games, which will be held in Toronto in early September.

Patrick and Meghan have been co-stars since 2011

STORY: Prince Harry's girlfriend Meghan is in London ahead of 36th birthday

Working around Harry's royal duties and her role in Suits, in which she plays feisty paralegal Rachel Zane, the couple take every opportunity to spend as much time together as they can. Since their relationship came to light last year, there has been more attention surrounding the law drama. But according to Patrick, nothing much has changed and it's business as usual. "Honestly, it hasn't really changed. Nothing has changed that much," he recently told HELLO!. "Meghan has been killing it this season. She comes to work and is super excited to be at work. It feels very normal." It is believed that Harry and Meghan first started dating last summer after being introduced by a mutual friend. In April, Meghan shut down her lifestyle blog The Tig and ended her role as ambassador to Canadian clothing company Reitmans - signs that she is preparing for a future with her Prince.