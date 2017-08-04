Former EastEnders actor passes away aged 73 The Welsh star played villain Jack Dalton on the BBC soap…

Former EastEnders actor Hywel Bennett has passed away aged 73. The Welsh film and television star, who was best known for playing gangster Jack Dalton in the BBC soap in 2003, died last month, his agent confirmed. His character was known for being a former enemy of Dirty Den Watts, and was later killed by Den's son Dennis Rickman.

Tributes for Hywel came flooding in, with his former The Bill co-star Lisa Maxwell tweeting: "RIP Hywel Bennett. His portrayal of Peter Baxter in The Bill .Compelling. First big storyline DI Nixon. Taught me so much. Thankyou lovely man." Author Neil Gaiman wrote: "RIP Hywel Bennett. It was an honour and a privilege to have had you play Mr Croup in the BBC Neverwhere. I loved working with you." Actress Jo Haseltine said: "So sad to hear that Hywel Bennett died last week. Always loved Shelley but I particularly love the film Twisted Nerve."

Hywel first found fame in 1979 when he landed the role of playing James Shelley in the famous British sitcom Shelley. He also appeared films such as The Family Way and The Virgin Soldiers as well as bagging roles in The Bill and Last of the Summer Wine. The actor leaves behind one daughter, called Emma, whom he shares with ex-wife, TV presenter Cathy MGowan. He was also godfather to Crispian Mills, son of actress Hayley Mills and director Roy Boulting.