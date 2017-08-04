Dominic Cooper confirms he will reunite with ex-girlfriend Amanda Seyfried in Mamma Mia 2 Mamma Mia 2 will also see the return of Meryl Streep and Pierce Brosnan

Dominic Cooper has confirmed he will reprise his role in the sequel to Mamma Mia 2, in which he stars opposite ex-girlfriend Amanda Seyfried as her love interest, Sky. Appearing on Friday's Good Morning Britain, the 39-year-old revealed: "I'm in! I'm in!" When prompted to ask about his songs in the upcoming musical, he teased: "The one I'm doing, it's a good one." The former couple dated for a few years after meeting on the set first film. Amanda, who plays carefree Sophie in the movie, is now married to Thomas Sadowsky, while Dominic is dating his Preacher co-star Ruth Negga.

In May, it was announced that the popular musical will return for a sequel, with many of the original stars all set to reprise their roles. Dominic will also be joined on the big-screen by leading stars Meryl Street, Pierce Brosnan and Colin Firth, who have all been confirmed to return. Shortly after the announcement of the sequel, James Bond star Pierce, who played the role of Sam Carmichael in the hit movie, took to Instagram to share a sweet throwback of himself with his co-star Meryl, and in the caption he wrote: "Do wanna dance, or do you wanna dance? Mama Mia here we go again ..." [sic]

Last month, it was reported that Downton Abbey star Lily James will join the star-studded cast a young Donna, originally played by Meryl. It seems the British actress will have no trouble with the musical, having performed A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes for 2015's Cinderella remake. Meanwhile, Deadline has claimed that the new film, titled Mamma Mia, Here We Go Again, will be written and directed by The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel writer OI Parker, while ABBA band members Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus will serve as executive producers. Mamma Mia 2 will feature more ABBA songs that weren't included in the 2008 movie alongside "reprised favourites". The sequel is scheduled to be released in July 2018, ten years after the original.