Danny Dyer's rep confirms the star is staying at Eastenders – full story here The popular star hinted he may quit the show in a previous report

Eastenders fans can rest easy with news that actor Danny Dyer, who plays Queen Vic landlord Mick Carter, will not be leaving the hit soap. The Sun had reported that Danny was unsure of his future on the show and was considering leaving when his contract is up for renewal in October. However, on Saturday, a rep for the star told the Mail Online: “The deal is agreed - he is staying at EastEnders.”

Actors Danny Dyer and Kellie Bright in Eastenders

The Sun had previously obtained video footage of Danny, 40, telling fans in Hornchurch, East London: "This takes up my life this does. I ain’t signed yet. I’m meant to sign in October but I might elbow it." Danny returned to play popular character Mick in May this year, after a six-week break away. The star spent time in South Africa, apparently recuperating after suffering from "exhaustion" in February.

READ: EastEnders reveals Louise Mitchell's fate in two big episodes

At the time, a BBC spokesperson said that Danny was on a "short break", and confirmed that he had not quit the show, nor was the break enforced. "Danny is on a short break from EastEnders. This was not enforced by bosses, nor has he quit the show," the statement read. Danny joined EastEnders in 2013, and has become one of the soap's most popular stars, winning two National Television Awards for serial drama performance for his role.

Danny Dyer plays Mick Carter in the soap

This week Eastenders is set to reach fever pitch with Mick's wife Linda Carter arriving back on the Square. The Queen Vic landlady will be left questioning her marriage after she has a tense showdown with Mick over his recent betrayal with former daughter-in-law Whitney. The beloved character, played by Kellie Bright, has been harbouring her own secret after telling everyone that she's been looking after her mother Elaine, who suffered a stroke.

Pub landlord Mick Carter

"Viewers will know by then that there is nothing between Mick and Whitney at all, it was just one of those unfortunate things between two people in dark places that never should have happened," a source told the Mirror. "As Linda lets rip, Mick starts off all humble but soon defends himself, pointing out all the things he’s had to deal with while she’s been away."

The dramatic episode will air next week and focus on the three main characters. Fans will have to stay tuned to see the aftermath. Monday night's episode will see Whitney (Shona McGarty) return to Walford where she tells Mick that she's now engaged to Woody Woodward (Lee Ryan). The Queen Vic household will be rocked by Linda's arrival after months of tending to her mum.