Has Gavin Rossdale been axed from The Voice UK? The star is reportedly being replaced by McFly's Danny Jones

Gavin Rossdale has reportedly lost his position on The Voice after just one year. The Bush frontman joined the show's judging panel when it moved from BBC to ITV. But a source has told the Sun that Gavin will not be back for the 2018 series, with McFly star Danny Jones touted to be his replacement, having impressed on The Voice Kids.

The insider said: "Gavin was great to work with during the series, but the bosses just felt he wasn't right in the end. He didn't make much of an impact and they want someone with serious spark and charisma. So they have taken the decision that he won't be back next year. Danny is currently one of the favourites to replace him."

Gavin Rossdale has reportedly been axed from The Voice after one series

Gavin appeared on the judging panel alongside Jennifer Hudson, will.i.am and Sir Tom Jones. Following his debut on the show, the star faced a sudden increase in social media interest. Speaking about being back in the limelight, Gavin told Radio Times: "All I wanted to tweet back was 'Who are you? Who is anyone?' We all are nobody. Why was I guilty? I just made records and I wasn't [pretending to be] in a band that had the kind of prestige of Radiohead."

STORY: Gavin Rossdale spotted kissing rumoured new girlfriend Sophia Thomalla

Gavin with his co-judges, will.i.am, Jennifer Hudson and Sir Tom Jones

The 51-year-old is the lead singer and songwriter for the British rock band Bush. Although they were formed in London, the group achieved more success in America. Acknowledging his relative lack of presence in the UK, he added: "'Oh, sorry you never made it in England, but you made it in America'… It's been written about me for 20 years. Every time I've ever read anything about me, that's all it is." He continued: "I'm not trying to be Justin Timberlake." Gavin is the father to model Daisy Lowe, 28, whose mother is Pearl Lowe. He also shares sons Kingston, ten, Zuma, eight, and Apollo, two, with ex-wife Gwen Stefani.