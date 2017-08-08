Strictly Come Dancing: Second celebrity contestant revealed! Mollie King was the first star to be announced for the 2017 series

The second celebrity contestant for the 2017 series of Strictly Come Dancing has been revealed. EastEnders actor Davood Ghadami joined the line-up on Tuesday, with the exciting news announced on the show's official Facebook and Twitter accounts. Speaking about his participation in the dancing competition, Davood said: "Having the opportunity to take part in this year's Strictly is such an honour. It's going to be exciting, challenging and terrifying all at once and I am so looking forward to stepping out of my comfort zone and learning to dance. See you under the Glitterball!"

EastEnders star Davood Ghadami is the second confirmed Strictly contestant

Davood is best known for playing ladies' man Kush Kazemi in EastEnders for which he won 'Best Newcomer' at the TV Choice Awards. He was also nominated for 'Best Newcomer' and 'Best Actor' at the British Soap Awards. Davood has starred in the BBC One show since 2014. His first TV appearance was in 2005 on The Bill and his other TV work includes Doctor Who, The Omid Djalili Show, Taggart, Silent Witness, Life's Too Short, Law & Order, Top Boy and Skins Redux. On stage, he has played Amir in 13 at the National Theatre, as well as working extensively for York Theatre Royal and Pilot Theatre.

Davood joins Mollie King who was confirmed as the first celebrity on Monday. Speaking on Nick Grimshaw's Radio 1 Breakfast Show, the Saturdays star said she would be embracing all that Strictly has to offer – including the spray tans and sequins. "You wouldn't wear them down to the supermarket!" she said. "I think you've just got to go for it because I personally – I always veer away from looking too ultra girly but on this you've got to go for it – get the pink on, get the sparkles. This is your moment to be a princess."

More celebrity contestants joining the new series will be announced in due course…